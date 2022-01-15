Los Angeles, Jan 15 (PTI) Actor Alison Brie will feature opposite "The Suicide Squad" star John Cena in action-comedy movie "Freelance".

The movie comes from filmmaker Pierre Morel, best known for directing Liam Neeson-starrer "Taken", according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cena will be playing the role of a special forces operator who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the states.

"After several years of mortgage payments, school drop-offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist as she interviews a cruel dictator who may or may not have ordered the attack on him and his men.

"When a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, the three are forced to escape into the jungle where they must survive the elements, the military and one another," the official plotline read.

Writer Jacob Lentz, who earlier worked on TV show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", makes his feature writing debut with the movie.

"Freelance" is expected to start production in Columbia later this month.

The project will be produced by Endurance Media's Steve Richards alongside Sentient Entertainment's Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin.

Brie is best known for headlining hit series "GLOW", which ran for three seasons on streaming service Netflix.

The actor starred in "Promising Young Woman" and "Happiest Season", which released in 2020. She will next be seen in romantic comedy "Somebody I Used to Know", directed by husband Dave Franco.

