Entertainment News | All Indian Cine Workers Call for Inquiry into Alleged Suicide Case of Actress Sanchita Ugale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has urged the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, to order a high-level investigation into the sudden and tragic death of actress Sanchita Ugale.

Television actor Sanchita Ugale, known for her roles in popular shows such as 'Kumkum Bhagya' and 'Wagle Ki Duniya,' was found dead at her residence in Mumbai's Nalasopara area in an alleged case of suicide on Monday. The actress was 22.

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According to the statement of AICWA , the union raised suspicion over the alleged suicide of the actress Sanchita Ugale amid her success in the film industry.

"The sudden and tragic death of actress Sanchita Ugale at the young age of 26 has sent shockwaves across the Indian film and television industry. Sanchita was a talented artist who worked in several notable projects including Kumkum Bhagya, Chhaava (2025), Dilwale Dulha Le Jayegi (TV Series), Wagle Ki Duniya, Silence: The Night Owl Bar Shootout (2024), and many other productions."

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They continued, "The news of her alleged suicide has left the entire entertainment fraternity stunned. At a stage when her career was steadily progressing and she was creating a strong identity for herself in the industry, this heartbreaking development has raised serious questions that deserve a fair, transparent, and comprehensive investigation."

AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has urged the Maharashtra CM for a high-level inquiry into the alleged suicide case of Sachita Ugale.

AICWA wrote, "Actress Sanchita Ugale, a resident of Achole, Nalasopara East, Vasai Taluka, Palghar District, allegedly died by suicide at her residence. The circumstances surrounding the incident are now a matter of investigation. AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has urged the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis Ji, to order a high-level inquiry into the death of Sanchita Ugale and ensure that justice is delivered to her family."

"AICWA believes that every possible angle must be thoroughly investigated before any conclusion is reached. In recent years, the Indian entertainment industry has witnessed several deaths and alleged suicide cases. In many instances, questions raised by family members, colleagues, and the public have remained unanswered. Therefore, it is essential that investigators examine all available evidence, circumstances, and possible angles in this case with complete transparency," wrote AICWA President.

The press note also mentioned the Instagram story of the actress hours before her alleged suicide, hinting at the unexplained change of events.

AICWA wrote, "Just a few hours before news of her alleged suicide emerged, Sanchita Ugale had shared a video on her Instagram Story featuring the song 'Dapli Wale Dapli Baja'." The loss suffered by Sanchita Ugale's family is beyond words. No parent should have to endure the pain of losing a young daughter with a promising future ahead of her. The entire film fraternity stands firmly with her family during this difficult time."

"Her untimely passing has created an irreplaceable void in the industry, and she will always be remembered in Bollywood and the Indian film industry for her contribution, talent, and commitment to her craft. AICWA also calls upon the Government of Maharashtra and the concerned authorities to establish a dedicated committee to examine the increasing number of deaths and mental health-related crises being reported within the entertainment industry," added AICWA.

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According to police, the incident took place on the evening of June 14 at Sai Santoshi Building in Achole village, Nalasopara East. Officials said Sanchita was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom using a saree. The room was locked from the inside. Family members rushed her to a Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation hospital, where doctors declared her dead after examination.

"The incident occurred between 7 and 7.30 pm on June 14th. Sanchita had locked the door from the inside and hanged herself with a sari from the ceiling fan in her bedroom. She was taken to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her dead after examination. On June 15th, based on a complaint from the deceased's father, Machinda Ugale, Achole police registered a case of accidental death (ADR) under Section 194 of the Indian Civil Services Code (BNSS)," API Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station told mediapersons.

Based on a complaint filed by her father, Machhindra Ugale, Achole Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on June 15.

Police said they are investigating the matter and are trying to find out the reason behind the alleged suicide. (ANI)

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