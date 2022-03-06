Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 6 (ANI): 'Pushpa: The Rise' actor Allu Arjun celebrated 11th Wedding Anniversary with his wife Allu Sneha Reddy on Sunday.

He took to his Instagram handle and shared two adorable posts marking their special day. In the first post, he shared a picture of their anniversary cake, which had a heart-warming wish that read, "Happy Anniversary Cutie!!"

In the second post, he shared an endearing family picture, which showed the small and loving family cut the anniversary cake together. He captioned the post as, "Happy Anniversary Cutie. 11 years of togetherness. #AAfamily"

The 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' actor and his wife often share heart-warming family pictures on their social media that give major family goals to all their fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after the pan-India success of 'Pushpa: The Rise', Allu Arjun is all set to gear up for its sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule', which will have Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna share the screen space with him again. (ANI)

