Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): South superstar Allu Arjun has penned a heartfelt note for his son Allu Ayaan to mark his birthday.

Taking to his Instagram Handle on Sunday, the 'Pushpa: The Rise' actor has dropped a happy selfie with his son. The father-son can be seen twinning in white T-shirts.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan Meet Saudi Arabia's Culture Minister Badr Bin Farhan Al-Saud (View Pics).

He wrote, "Many Many Happy Returns of the day to the love of my life, my baby, my sweetest soul Ayaan. May the coming days bring joy, love n laughter into your life. #alluayaan."

As soon as he shared the post, fans showered love and blessings on the father-son duo.

Also Read | Ante Sundaraniki Song Panchakattu: First Single From Nani's Telugu Film To Be Out on April 6 at This Time! (View Pic).

Allu Sneha Reddy also took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture of Ayaan where he can be seen enjoying cake. Along with the image, she wrote, "Happy Birthday my baby."

Arjun and Sneha had tied the knot on March 6, 2011 and has two kids named Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. The couple often shares adorable family pictures and videos on their social media handles that give major family goals to netizens. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)