Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI): Nearly a year after 10 people died from compression asphyxia at his Astroworld festival in 2021, Travis Scott is returning to the big stage.

By Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas has announced that the 31-year-old rapper would perform seven shows there beginning in the following month.

According to Page Six, 'Road to Utopia' will be "a mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience" and give Scott a chance to preview some of his upcoming music.

According to Andrew Li, CEO of the Zouk Group, Travis Scott "was a seamless fit for the Zouk Nightclub roster."

He added, "His electric performances will pair perfectly with our immersive atmosphere, bringing our guests an unmatched show unlike anything else they can find in Las Vegas."

The announcement follows Scott's appearance at Nevada's Day N Vegas festival being cancelled.

Page Six reported that the performance was cancelled because of "a combination of logistics, timing, and production issues." The festival was scheduled to take place from September 2-4.

The 'Goosebumps' rapper's performance at the festival would have been his first since Astroworld.

Scott gave his first public performance at Miami's 'ultra club E11even' during the Formula 1 Grand Prix in May. He also played at a Coachella bash and a pre-Oscar party.

According to Page Six, 400 lawsuits have been filed against Scott, Live Nation, and other festival participants in the wake of the tragedy. Nearly 2,800 victims are represented by one civil case in which all parties have been charged with negligence.

The accusations have been refuted by Scott and Live Nation.

The 31-year-old rapper admitted to Charlamagne Tha God in December that as soon as he became aware of the issue, he "1,000%" made every effort to assist the audience members who were in danger of passing away.

Page Six quoted him saying, "Anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show, you want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need... And anytime I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped it like a couple of times to just make sure everybody was OK." (ANI)

