Los Angeles [US], January 30 (ANI): Amanda Elizabeth Davies, the daughter of 'One Life to Live' actor Erika Slezak, has died, according to People.

She was 42.

"It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Erika's daughter Amanda Elizabeth Davies who died very suddenly. The family is heartbroken and would appreciate privacy at this time," a message on Slezak's official website read.

A representative for Slezak confirmed Davies' death to People. No other information was immediately provided.

On ABC's One Life to Live, Davies played Victoria "Viki" Lord, her real-life mother's character, as a teenager. She appeared in flashback segments for the long-running show in 2003.

Davies' father, Brian Davies, is an actor who has been in American Gigolo, Convoy, The Age of Innocence, and other films. He and Slezak are also parents to 44-year-old son Michael Davies.

The soap opera ran from 1968 till it was terminated in 2012, with a brief resurrection in 2013.

Slezak won six Daytime Emmy Awards for her depiction of Viki over the course of several decades. Slezak's father is the late Walter Slezak, a Tony-winning actor who also appeared on One Life to Live.

"This just broke my heart. My thoughts are with dear Erika at this time. I know how much she loved her children," television journalist Michael Fairman wrote in a post on X following the news of Davies' death on Monday. His tweet included a photo of Slezak and Davies smiling together.

Last summer, Slezak offered condolences after her One Life to Live costar Andrea Evans, who played youngster Tina Lord in the series, died of cancer in July 2023 aged 66. Slezak and Evans played half-sisters on the serial, according to People.

"Andrea and I worked together for so long," Slezak wrote on her website at the time. "On her first day at work, she was living one block away from me and I walked her to work. She was just a child -- never been to N.Y.C. -- so sweet and kind and loving. Amazing that she played such a complicated, confused and selfish character so well." (ANI)

