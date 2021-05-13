New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Amazon Prime Video on Thursday announced the exclusive digital premieres of Academy Award-winning titles 'Minari' and 'Another Round'.

Prime members in India can stream the Korean drama 'Minari' directed by Lee Isaac Chung from May 11, 2021, and Thomas Vinterberg directed Danish comedy 'Another Round' from May 20, 2021, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

'Minari' stars Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh-Jung, and Will Patton in prominent roles. The film follows the story of a family of South Korean immigrants who try to make it in the rural United States during the 1980s received numerous awards and accolades on the global stage including six nominations at the coveted 93rd Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director.

Youn Yuh-Jung was awarded the Best Supporting Actress for the film at the Oscars, which made her the first Korean to win an Academy Award for acting.

On the other hand, 'Another Round' is a comedy-drama about four high school teachers who consume alcohol on a daily basis and how it affects their social and professional lives. The film stars Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang, and Lars Ranthe.

'Another Round' won the Oscar for Best International Feature Film and was nominated Best Director at the 93rd Academy Awards.

"At Amazon Prime Video, our consistent commitment is towards bringing exceptional local and international content to our customers," said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India.

"We are happy to provide our customers with the best and welcome these titles to join our library alongside the likes 'Parasite', 'Tenet' and 'Sound of Metal' which can be enjoyed from the comfort and safety of their homes," Subramaniam added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)