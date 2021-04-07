Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) Amazon Studios has acquired the worldwide rights to Chris Pratt-starrer sci-fi action drama "The Tomorrow War", which will release on Prime Video on July 2.

Directed by Chris McKay, the Skydance Media's film also features Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, and Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons.

In "The Tomorrow War", the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species.

The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Strahovski) and his estranged father (Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

"Director Chris McKay has brilliantly crafted this unique, action-packed sci-fi escape that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and tug on their heart strings with its father-daughter storyline. We couldn't be happier to continue our relationship with Chris Pratt—who brings such dynamic star power to the film—along with David Ellison and the Skydance team, as we share this exciting film with fans," Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said in a release.

McKay said he was proud of the incredible cast and crew who worked under challenging circumstances to create a unique, original sci-fi action movie.

"Watching this team of actors and artisans effortlessly blend action, horror, comedy and drama was a dream come true for me ... and I hope will thrill audiences this summer,” McKay said in a statement.

Skydance CEO David Ellison said it was fantastic to once again partner with Amazon.

“Jen and the marketing team have had great success in making film premieres on the Amazon platform must see events and with Chris Pratt headlining everything goes up to another level," Ellison said.

