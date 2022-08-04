Washington [US], August 4 (ANI): The 11th season of Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story" will air on FX this autumn.

According to Variety, the information was disclosed by FX chairman John Landgraf while an executive Q&A session during the cable network's virtual presentation at the Tuesday Television Critics Association summer press tour.

Since Season 10, "American Horror Story: Double Feature," ended in October 2021, fans have been yearning for information regarding Season 11 of "AHS," and the premiere date announcement is the first of that news.

Red Tide and Death Valley, two separate storylines, were told throughout that tenth season.

Despite the fact that a time frame has been given, there is a strong probability that Murphy will reveal the title, theme, and cast for the forthcoming season in the near future.

Landgraf did not provide a definite launch date for "American Horror Story" Season 11 other than "fall." American Horror Stories, the "AHS" offshoot anthology series from FX, is now running its second season on Hulu.

In addition to the original "American Horror Story" and "American Horror Stories," Murphy and his producing partner Brad Falchuk are also working on a new season of "Feud," a new season of "American Crime Story," and two new spinoffs for FX: "American Sports Story" and "American Love Story."

Murphy is nearing the end of his current mega overall deal at Netflix after leaving his old home at 20th Television for the streamer in 2018.

The first episode of "American Horror Story" was "Murder House" in 2011. The horror anthology has been renewed by FX for a total of 13 seasons, as reported by Variety.

Regular cast members include Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, and Leslie Grossman. Therefore, it will be at least three more seasons, including the forthcoming 11th, before Murphy stops frightening you. (ANI)

