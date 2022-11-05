Los Angeles [US], November 4 (ANI): American TV host and rapper Nick Cannon is unstoppable!

His alleged girlfriend Alyssa Scott recently took to Instagram to post a bunch of photos confirming that she is pregnant with Nick Cannon's 12th child.

Also Read | Kanye West Is Giving Up Talking, Sex, Adult Films and Alcohol for 30 Days as He Embarks on a 'Verbal Fast'.

"a MIRACLE & a BLESSING," Scott, captioned the social media post.

According to reports, Nick's ex Abby De La Rosa is also expecting and shall soon give birth to his 11th child.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Have Spent Long Time Being Secondary to Men, Now Women Need to Have Agency.

Nick welcomed two of his kids in the past two months.

Nick's alleged girlfriend Alyssa Scott gave birth to her first child with Nick in June last year.

However, according to Page Six, the little one lost his battle with brain cancer five months later.

In May this year, Scott, the mother of Zeela, a 4-year-old child from a previous relationship, ignited pregnancy rumours.

Reportedly, Nick's 11th child with ex Abby De La Rosa is also due later this month. According to Page Six, Nick shares twin sons with her - Zion and Zillion.

Nick has seven more children with four other women, including his 11-year-old twins - Moroccan and Monroe, who he has with Mariah Carey.

Bre Tiesi gave birth to Cannon's eighth child on June 28 at home without any drugs, and she later chronicled the emotional experience on YouTube. Their son was given the name Legendary.

He and Brittany Bell are parents to three children: one-month-old son Rise, 5-year-old Golden, and one-year-old daughter Powerful. With Lanisha Cole, Nick is the father to a one-month-old daughter named Onyx.

According to Page Six, earlier this year, Nick admitted on NYC's 94.7 The Block that he has "failed badly" at monogamy and relationships.

The former Nickelodeon star did say, though, that he might see himself getting married once more in the future. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)