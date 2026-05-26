Entertainment News | Amid 'Dhurandhar' Success, Jasmine Sandlas Announces Her 'The Dream Girl' Tour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI): Fresh off the success of 'Dhurandhar 2', singer Jasmine Sandlas has announced her India Arena Tour 'The Dream Girl'.

The multi-city tour will take place across India, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chandigarh across July and August of this year.

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Excited about the tour, Jasmine Sandlas, in a press note, stated, "This tour isn't just about playing bigger venues; it's about creating a space where my music and the audience become one pulse. My journey has always been unfiltered and deeply tied to the people who listen to me. With 'The Dream Girl' tour, we are tearing down the walls and building an arena experience that feels incredibly intimate yet absolutely explosive. I'm bringing my rawest energy, and I expect India to bring theirs."

Mohit Bijani, Founder, Team Innovation, said, "We are thrilled to bring Jasmine Sandlas's incredible vision to life on her very first official arena tour. Our goal is to craft a world-class production that matches her unmatched energy, giving Indian fans an unforgettable live music experience that sets a new benchmark for arena shows in the country."

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Tour Details

Delhi NCR - 11 July 2026Mumbai - 18 July 2026Bengaluru - 25 July 2026Chandigarh - 29 August 2026 (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)