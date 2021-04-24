Washington [US], April 24 (ANI): Queen Elizabeth II, who is no stranger to facing challenges as a reigning monarch, is holding onto the hope that all the tension within the royal family will go away eventually.

A royal insider recently told People magazine that, "She has been through so many difficult times. She knows things will come right in the end."

The Queen's former palace press secretary Charles Anson further added that the Queen, who turned 95 on Wednesday, "absorbs things quietly."

The royal brothers, Prince William and Prince Harry, had recently reunited at Prince Philip's funeral in a show of support for their beloved grandparents.

Harry had returned to the UK from California for the first time in over a year to attend his grandfather's funeral. Meghan Markle, who is expecting their second child, a baby girl, did not accompany her husband as she "has been advised by her physician not to travel," a royal spokesman said. Meghan had spoken with the Queen ahead of the funeral.

In the wake of Meghan and Prince Harry's controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey last month, there are ongoing tensions within the family.

During the interview on CBS, Meghan refuted reports that she made Kate Middleton cry in the lead-up to her 2018 wedding, saying "the reverse happened." They also accused the royal family of racism, including "concerns" over their children's skin colour, and not getting Meghan any help when she felt suicidal.

William had hit back at the racism claims during an outing following the interview, saying, "We are very much not a racist family." When asked if he had spoken to Harry after the Oprah interview, William added, "No, I haven't spoken to him yet, but I will do."

TV personality, Gayle King, who is friends with Oprah and the Duchess of Sussex, revealed that Harry spoke with William and Charles last month. She said, "The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation."

The Queen responded to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview in a statement, saying, "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan."

Talking about the racism claims, she had added, "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much-loved family members." (ANI)

