Leh (Ladakh) [India], February 8 (ANI): While shooting for his new project in Ladakh, actor Amit Sadh took some time out from his hectic schedule to visit the students of an army School here.

Talking about the same, Amit Sadh said, "The Indian Army has brought these kids from the high altitude regions of Kargil and Leh-Ladhak to provide them with the best education. Every aspect of these men in uniform inspires me. It was an incredible feeling to spend time with these children. I wish I could visit them more often."

For the unversed, Amit, who earlier played the role of an army officer in 'Jeet Ki Zid' show, will once again don the army uniform for the yet to be revealed project.

Amit also has 'Breathe 3' in his kitty. (ANI)

