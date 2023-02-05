Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): For bike lovers 'Ladakh trip' is a must on the bucket list. Sharing a string of pictures from his old Ladakh trip, actor Amit Sadh expressed a wish to take the trip this year as well.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Amit shared a bunch of pictures from the Leh-Ladakh trip. Starting from posing with the local kids, Amit is seen doing different stunts with his bike against the picturesque backdrop of Ladakh.

Also Read | Shakira's Upcoming Album Will Have 'Tell-All' Anthems About Split With Gerard Pique.

In the caption, Amit wrote, "Feel like doing this again !!! #ladhakbiketrip #2023goals #triumphtiger1200 #lehladakh."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoOkCqNItzw/

Also Read | Birthday Boy Abhishek Bachchan Receives Heartwarming Wish From Niece Navya Nanda.

Interestingly, a number of celebrities expressed that they are willing to join Amit on his next trip.

Actor Rajesh Khattar wrote, "I am on for it .. whenever feeling materialises, buzz me." Actor Arslan Goni wrote, "Take me with you bhai." Esha Deol and Manjari Fadnis posted emojis on Amit's post.

On the work front, Amit finished shooting for 'Pune Highway' in January. In November 2022, Amit announced the project writing, "A new cinematic journey begins. Pune Highway crossfades from an award-winning play to a dream of becoming a film to a screenplay by @rahuldacunha @bugskrishna, who also co-direct this fabulous drama-thriller."

"With a powerhouse of talent @jimsarbhforreal @anuvabpal@manjarifadnis @ketakinarayan @shishir52 @sudeepmodak @swapniilsa and more. Through the magical lens of@ @deepmetkar and a fabulous crew behind it all. Drop D Films & Ten Years Younger Production @tyyproductions partner on this exciting new film. Wish us luck as we start driving on that highway of thrills, drama and discovery; Pune Highway," he added.

Rahul da Cunha has created 'Pune Highway'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)