New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday shared an important life lesson on social media as he shared a picture of his hand full of sacred rakhi threads, two days after the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

Bachchan, who is one of the most active senior actors on social media, posted the picture on Instagram and advised the younger generation to keep collecting blessings.

"Duaayein jama karte rahiye...suna hai jayedaad, shauhrat, evam ghamand saath nahi jaate (Keep collecting your blessings, I have heard that fortune, fame and arrogance do not follow people after their demise)," he wrote in the caption.

Bachchan recently returned home from Mumbai's Nanavati hospital after recovering from coronavirus.(ANI)

