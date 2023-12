Ram Temple in Ayodhya: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Madhuri Dixit and Other Celebs Invited for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony!

Apart from political and religious leaders, Bollywood actors including Amitabh Bachchan have been invited for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Acharya Satyendra Das said. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22, next year. Ram Temple in Ayodhya: Sri Ram Sena President Pramod Muthalik Demands Termination of Muslim Workers, Contractors From Ram Mandir.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. The invitations were sent to personalities that include actors Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, and ace directors Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty along with producer Mahaveer Jain. ‘Ram Mandir Is Divine, Will Look How It Was in Treta Yug’: Chief Priest Gives Update on Construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction Pics:

अयोध्या स्थित श्री राम जन्मभूमि पर हो रहे मंदिर निर्माण कार्य के आज प्रातः लिए गए कुछ चित्र Some pictures clicked at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir construction site this morning. pic.twitter.com/4eJe9dNljE — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) October 16, 2023

Additionally, South Indian celebrities will also be gracing the event upon invitation. This list includes Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush and Rishab Shetty. On several actors invited for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple on January 22, 2024, Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Acharya Satyendra Das told ANI, "It is a good thing, artists should come. Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and many other artists have been invited by the Trust for Pran Pratishtha. PM Modi will is also coming. All the artists who are coming will be welcomed in Ayodhya."

The trust has invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya next year. Vedic rituals for the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, next year, a week before the main ceremony. A vedic priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav. Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction Photos: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Shares Pictures of Under-Construction Temple Site.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple. According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.