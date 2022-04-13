Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding on Baisakhi, megastar Amitabh Bachchan extended his heartfelt wishes to the couple.

Taking to Instagram, Big B, on Wednesday, shared a video of Ranbir-Alia's love song 'Kesariya' from their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'.

Alongside the clip, Amitabh wrote, "Wishing our Isha and Shiva all the Love, Luck and Light as they gear up to embark on a very special journey in the coming days. Let's kickstart the celebration with something special from Team Brahmastra."

Amitabh will be seen sharing screen space with the lovebirds in Ayan Mukerji's most awaited film 'Brahmastra', which is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 9.

Interestingly, Ranbir and Alia fell in love with each other during the sets of 'Brahmastra' only. This is their first film project together.

Apart from 'Brahmastra', the two have also worked together in several commercials. (ANI)

