Entertainment News | Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Outside Jalsa During Sunday Darshan, Putting Health Rumours to Rest

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has once again delighted fans as he stepped out of Jalsa, to continue his long-standing tradition of Sunday darshan.

Staying true to his weekly ritual, the megastar greeted the sea of admirers gathered outside his home with warmth and enthusiasm.

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Dressed in a casual yet elegant white outfit, the actor was seen waving cheerfully at fans who had assembled in large numbers to catch a glimpse of him. In several moments that left the crowd ecstatic, Amitabh Bachchan also blew flying kisses and acknowledged the unwavering support of his admirers with folded hands and smiles.

The Sunday appearance comes at a significant time, especially after recent reports surrounding the actor's health sparked concern among fans on social media. However, Bachchan's energetic presence and cheerful interaction with the crowd subtly put those rumours to rest, leaving fans reassured.

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Recently, multiple online reports surfaced claiming that Big B has been hospitalised due to health issues.

While the actor refrained from directly addressing or clarifying the rumours, he went on to drop a cryptic late-night message on X, prompting widespread reactions from fans.

On May 21, 2026, at 1:23 am, the 83-year-old actor posted under his trademark chronological tweet format:"T 5747 - Bokhla gye log; vichar vyakt kiye - koi samjhein ya na samjhein, liye ke diye ban gye zarur," he wrote in a post on X.

The statement roughly translates to, "People got flustered; expressed thoughts - whether understood or not, they certainly became like the givers for the taken."

https://x.com/SrBachchan/status/2057187984274014467

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD', directed by Nag Ashwin and co-starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. (ANI)

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