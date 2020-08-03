New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): To mark the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan, superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday penned down a sweet note on sibling bond and shared some pictures of his family members.

The 77-year-old actor took to social media during the early hours of Monday and shared a collage of pictures of the siblings from three generations of his family.

The collage featured a childhood picture of the superstar with his sister, his children Abhishek Bachchan with Shweta Nanda, and his grandchildren Agstya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan.

"Happy Raksha Bandhan .. tomorrow be the festival of protection & security for the sister by the brother," he tweeted along with the collage.

"A pledge to be by her side, to hold her hand in times of trouble, to safeguard her from all evil to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side," Bachchan added.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is observed to celebrate the special bond between brothers and sisters. (ANI)

