New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan walked down memory lane and shared a picture of the old ticket from his blockbuster film "Sholay", which cost only Rs 20 back in time.

Amitabh posted a series of pictures of himself on his personal blog on Monday morning, one of which featured the ticket.

The actor noted how he is told the price of aerated drink in present is of the same cost as the tickets used to be.

"The 'SHOLAY' ticket .. kept and preserved... Rs 20 !! the price .. !!!!!?? I am told that is the price of an aerated drink in Theatre Halls nowadays .. is that a fact ?? So much to say , but say not ..affection and love," he wrote in the caption.

Released in 1975, "Sholay", which will mark 50 years on August 15, also starred Dharmendra and went on to become the highest-grossing film in India that year.

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the film revolved around Jai and Veeru (portrayed by Amitabh and Dharmendra), two ex-convicts, who get hired by a retired policeman to help him catch a notorious dacoit that has been creating a havoc in the village of Ramgarh.

Actors Amjad Khan, Sanjeev Kumar and Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan rounded off the cast of the film. PTI

