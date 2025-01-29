Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): As Yash Chopra's classic film 'Deewaar' starring actors Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, a special screening will take place for moviegoers on February 1 at Mumbai's Regal Cinema.

The announcement was made by The Film Heritage Foundation on Instagram, along with a poster of the iconic film.

"A very special screening of Yash Chopra's Deewaar (1975) to celebrate 50 years of the release of this landmark film of Indian cinema on February 1, 2025, at 6:00 PM at Regal Cinema on the new screen! Produced by Trimurti Films, Deewaar was a smash hit that further established Amitabh Bachchan's iconic persona as the Angry Young Man and the famed screenwriter duo of Salim-Javed. Special thanks to Rajiv Rai and Trimurti Films for making this screening possible. The screening is free and open to the public. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis," read the caption of the post.

Written by Salim-Javed and directed by Yash Chopra, 'Deewaar' remains one of Bollywood's most celebrated films. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Nirupa Roy, Parveen Babi, and Neetu Singh, the film revolves around two brothers who take different paths in life--with one becoming a respected police officer and the other turning into a feared underworld figure.

'Deewaar', which was released on January 24, 1975, was a massive hit. The film is remembered to this day for its iconic scenes, including Shashi Kapoor's legendary dialogue, "Mere paas maa hai."

The film played a crucial role in shaping Amitabh Bachchan's image as Bollywood's Angry Young Man and is considered one of the most influential films in Indian cinema. (ANI)

