Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): With the recent release of the 'Dasvi' trailer, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has been garnering immense praise for his performance in it and seems like his father Amitabh Bachchan is his newest admirer.

The megastar, on Thursday, shared an appreciation tweet for Abhishek in which he expressed that his son has proved to be a fitting 'uttaradhikaari'.

Sharing the link for the trailer of 'Dasvi', Amitabh quoted his father, writer-poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and wrote, "Mere bete, bete hone se tum mere uttradhikari nahi hoge. Jo mere uttradhikari honge, wo mere bete honge - Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Abhishek, tum mere uttradhikari hoge, bus keh diya to keh diya."

Responding to his father's appreciation of him on Twitter, Abhishek wrote, "Love you Pa, always and eternally."

Helmed by Tushar Jalota, 'Dasvi' tells the story of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an "anpadh, corrupt and dil se desi" politician who finds a "nayi chunauti" in prison: education. Apart from Abhishek, the social comedy also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

Nimrat will play the role of Bimla Devi, Chaudhary's wife who has now taken over his chief minister seat while he is in jail. Yami will mark her presence as IPS officer Jyoti Deswal.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Bake My Cake Films, 'Dasvi' will release on Netflix India and Jio Cinema on April 7. (ANI)

