Mumbai [Maharashtra], June 3 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan completed 49 years of marriage on Friday. On the occasion, Amitabh shared a throwback picture of his wedding day.

"I wish to thank everyone for showering us with love and respect on Jaya and my wedding anniversary. I will not be able to respond to all the wishes, so kindly accept this as my response to all." Amitabh captioned the Instagram post.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter also shared a couple of images on her Instagram story, marking the 49 years of marriage of her grandparents. She put a simple heart emoji on her story, sharing a black and white throwback picture of both Amitabh and Jaya, both smiling, looking at each other with eyes full of love.

Amitabh and Jaya met for the first time on the sets of the 1971 film 'Guddi', directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Dharmendra, Dilip Kumar, and Rajesh Khanna are also featured in the film.

The star couple has shared screen space in movies like Abhimanm, Silsila, Sholay, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham among others. (ANI)

