Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Bollywood couples never fail to amaze us with their creativity. Actor Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol have co-written their first book 'Couple of Things', which was officially unveiled by the power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Taking to Instagram, Amrita and Anmol have shared the news with their fan and followers with a lovely frame. In the picture, Amrita is seen holding the book, while her husband plants a kiss on her cheek. Ranveer and Deepika's PDA moments also caught the attention of the viewers. Amrita wrote in the caption, "COUPLE OF THINGS - Our BOOK Is OUT NOW ! Who Better than the POWER COUPLE to Unveil the Cover of Our Unique LOVE STORY. Thank youuuuuuu Deepika & Ranveer for being the Amazinggg Wonderful People You BOTH Are! We feel Absolutely grateful. Grab your book on Amazon... LINK IN BIO ... Universe, do the Magic..."

Actor Tara Sharma wrote, "Woohoo! Huge congrats... Look forward to reading it Lots of love!"

In the month of January, Amrita and Anmol shared the news about the book on their respective social media. They captioned the post, "Our book 'couple of things' #comingsoon we are turning co authors... link in bio."

'Couple of Things' is a book which traces their individual journeys that eventually leads them to their destiny-each other. The lovebirds have chosen to release the book around the week of love.

Amrita and Anmol publicly tied the knot in 2016 but the couple had a secret wedding in 2014. They are parents to a baby boy Veer.

On the acting front, Amrita was last seen in 'Thackeray'. (ANI)

