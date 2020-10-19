Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) Actor Amrita Rao and her husband, radio jockey Anmol on Monday said they are expecting their first child.

The actor, who tied the knot with Anmol in 2016, shared the news on Instagram.

"For you it's the 10th month... But for us, it's the ninth!!! Surprise surprise... Anmol and I are in our ninth month already!! Too excited to share this good news with you, my fans and friends," Rao captioned a selfie with her husband flaunting her baby bump.

"An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our families. Thank you universe. And thank you all. Keep blessing," she added.

Rao, best known for films such as "Ishq Vishk", "Main Hoon Na", and "Vivah", was last seen in the 2019 political drama "Thackeray".

