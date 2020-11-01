Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol have welcomed their first child as the couple has been blessed with a baby boy this morning.

"Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family of the duo is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thanked everyone for their wishes and blessings," their spokesperson said in a statement.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Channelizes Her Inner Gulzar and Pens a Beautiful Poem Titled Aasman.

On October 19, Amrita had revealed that she is nine-month pregnant by posting a cute photo posing with Anmol while cradling her baby bump. The actor looked pretty in a white mini dress while RJ was seen in a black T-Shirt and white shorts.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)