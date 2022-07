Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) Actor Amyra Dastur on Saturday said she will be making her foray into Punjabi cinema with the upcoming movie "Furteela".

Directed by Amar Hundal, the coming-of-age film also stars popular Punjabi singer-actor Jassie Gill.

Dastur, known for acting in Hindi films such as "Kaalakaandi”, “Rajma Chawal” and "Judgementall Hai Kya", said she is thrilled about her debut Punjabi film.

"I love to do something that is about people my age and shows the problems that youth face today. I'm having a great time filming the project," the 29-year-old actor said in a statement.

Dastur said her aim is to act in movies across various languages and be a pan-India actor.

"I aspire to become a pan-Indian star, which is the whole point of the attraction. We have had this whole regional thing going on for so long, but now, especially in this industry. People are open to making a wide variety of films," she added.

