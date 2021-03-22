Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): Cuban actor Ana de Armas sent fans into a frenzy as she fuelled rumours that she'd gotten back together with actor Ben Affleck, and quickly after she shut them down.

According to Page Six, the 32-year-old 'Knives Out' actor snapped a selfie on Sunday (local time) wearing the half-heart pendant that matches one owned by her ex-boyfriend - Affleck.

Last spring, in the early days of their relationship, the couple stepped out together wearing their necklaces.

At the time, the throwback accessories proved polarising.

"Are they BFFs in high school?" one asked, while another wrote, "those half a heart necklaces that Ana and Ben have are the worst thing I've had to witness today."

As reported by Page Six, while her photo swiftly sparked rumours that the two stars might be back together, de Armas seemingly addressed the issue with another Stories post several hours later, sharing a black screen littered with words like "nope," "no" and "I don't think so."

Ana de Armas seemingly responded to rumours that she's back with Ben Affleck on Instagram.

De Armas and the 48-year-old actor broke up in January after almost a year together.

Shortly after, a source told Page Six that while "they had a really solid relationship" and "there is a lot of love there," the pair disagreed over where to live.

"The quarantine was unique because they had downtime and really got to know each other spending time at home," the insider said.

"But once work picked up, things started to change."

"Ana decided she doesn't want to live in LA and Ben wants to be close to his family," they added of Affleck's three children with ex Jennifer Garner.

"His priority is to be rooted in LA. They are in different places [in their lives]."

As Page Six also reported, de Armas wanted to have more children, while Affleck did not, and the issue "was a deal-breaker." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)