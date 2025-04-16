Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Ananya Panday has been announced as the first Indian brand ambassador for the French luxury fashion brand, Chanel.

The 26-year-old is also the only Indian to hold this position with the iconic label, which was founded by Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel in 1910.

On Wednesday, the 'Call Me Bae' actress took to her Instagram account to share the exciting news, expressing her happiness about the new journey.

"Beyond grateful and excited for my journey with @chanelofficial. The first-ever brand ambassador for and from India. Dreams really do come true," she wrote.

Her appointment comes after she made an appearance at the Chanel Spring-Summer show during Paris Fashion Week last year. She had walked the ramp for designer Rahul Mishra's 'Superheroes' collection, which marked her debut at the prestigious fashion event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2, which stars Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

Kesari Chapter 2 will be released on April 18, 2025, following the success of its predecessor, which focused on the Battle of Saragarhi in 2019.

The original Kesari film starred Parineeti Chopra and highlighted the valour of 21 Sikh soldiers in the 1897 battle.

With Kesari Chapter 2, the filmmakers aim to honor the legacy of India's freedom fighters by showcasing the relentless pursuit of justice and the enduring spirit of resistance against colonial oppression. (ANI)

