Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' clocked 3 years on Tuesday. Ananya and Bhumi have celebrated this special occasion on their social media handles.

Ananya took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video with behind-the-scenes pictures featuring Kartik, Bhumi and herself.

Along with the post, she wrote, "#3YearsOfPatiPatniAurWoh the most fun film to shoot with this amazing bunch of people, it still feels like yesterday. a film that keeps on giving with all the love and laughter we still receive for it till date. Go watch it on @primevideoin I promise you'll have too much fun."

Bhumi also shared a poster of the film in her Instagram Story.

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name and also features Ayushman Khurrana's brother Aparshakti Khurrana in a supporting role. Directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen in a Pan-India action film 'Liger' alongside south superstar Vijay Deverakonda.

Produced by Karan Johar, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. She will be next seen in a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023.

Apart from this, she also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Helmed by the debutant director Arjun Varain, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

On the other hand, Bhumi will be seen in the upcoming film 'Govinda Naam Mera' where she is playing a character of a Marathi wife.

She will also be seen in 'The Ladykiller' along with Arjun Kapoor, Gauri Khan's production 'Bhakshak', Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed' and in an upcoming romantic comedy film with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. (ANI)

