Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has partnered with ACP Sandeep Karnik, PSI Dattatray Dnyaneshwar Bhojane, and PSI Ajay Kashinath Patil of Mumbai Police's Cyber Crime branch, to raise awareness about cyberbullying and discuss issues faced by the youth in the cyberspace.

During the virtual interaction, the actor asked the experts how can people strengthen their social media space. She also asked them how can youth prevent themselves from social media bullying and speak up against it.

Speaking about her experience, Ananya shared, "The conversation I had with the ACP Sandeep Karnik, PSI Dattatray Dnyaneshwar Bhojane, and PSI Ajay Kashinath Patil of Mumbai Police at the Cyber Crime branch was really insightful. Discussing the various aspects of cyberbullying and ways to keep social media profiles safe has helped me understand so much."

She added, "Through this, our hope is that it helps all users of various social media platforms as well. It is really commendable the work they have been doing to keep cyberspace clean and safe, This interaction was another step we took to spread awareness about cyberbullying, coming from the officers themselves - the information is legitimate, verified, and accessible on our social media handle too now."

Ananya recently extended the scope of her DSR 'So Positive', as she launched another initiative 'Social Media for Social Good', to hail good Samaritans who have used social media for the greater good of the society.

The actor launched the 'So Positive' campaign in 2019, to raise awareness against cyberbullying and spread kindness in the social media space.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ananya will be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's next film. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)