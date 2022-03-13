Mumbai, March 13: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who has been garnering appreciation for her latest film Gehraiyaan, is setting fashion trends with her latest look with a high braid hairstyle.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday night, the actor posted a string of pictures, in which she can be seen wearing a feather-styled black dress. Ananya Panday’s Gehraiyaan Promotions Style File Is Fun Flirty and Fashion Police Proof.

She tied her hair in a high braid and stood out with simplistic makeup. She kept her lips muted and sported a sky blue eye shadow. She finished her look with minimalistic, gold jewellery. In the caption, she wrote, "Helllooooo."

Check Out Ananya Panday's Super Hot Avatar!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya has started to prepare for her upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in lead.

