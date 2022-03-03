Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): Actor Ananya Panday recently shared beautiful pictures from her trip to the city of lakes 'Udaipur'.

On Thursday, Ananya took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from Udaipur. A few glimpses show her enjoying beautiful sunsets while sitting in a boat.

Also Read | Pankaj Tripathi: Have Been Accustomed to the Kind of Problems Indian Farmers Face.

The other photos and videos give a sneak peek of traditional dance, music, and forts, perfectly capturing the culture and beauty of the city.

The 'Gehraiyaan' actor captioned the post, "Missing the magic of Udaipur" along with a heart emoticon.

Also Read | South Park Mocks Russian President Vladimir Putin Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis.

Meanwhile, Ananya is gearing up for her upcoming project 'Liger' with Vijay Deverakonda and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)