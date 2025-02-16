Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the demise of film producer and actor Chittajallu Krishnaveni on Sunday. The Telugu actress, who is credited with introducing Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) to the film industry with the film Mana Desam, passed away at the age of 102.

Krishnaveni was one of the pivotal figures who shaped the Telugu film industry. She was known for films such as Malli Pelli, Sati Anasuya, Bhakta Prahlada, Bhishma, Brahma Ratham, and Mana Desam, among others.

CM Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute to Krishnaveni, calling her contribution to the world of cinema "unforgettable." He also expressed his condolences to her family members.

Taking to his X handle, the Andhra Pradesh CM wrote: "The death of the late actress and film producer Krishnaveni saddens me. I pray to God to grant peace to the soul of Krishnaveni, who lived a perfect life of 102 years. Her service to the art world by introducing NTR to the film industry with the film 'Mana Desam' is unforgettable. I express my deepest condolences to her family members."

Chittajallu Krishnaveni introduced NTR to the Telugu film industry with her production Mana Desam, which was based on the Bengali novel Vipradasu.

She also established her own production house, MRA Productions. In addition to managing MRA Productions, Krishnaveni played a key role in overseeing her husband's production studio, Jaya Pictures, which was later renamed Sobhanachala Studios.

The actress also sang playback songs for films such as 'Keelu Gurram' and 'Bala Mitrula Katha'. (ANI)

