Entertainment News | Andrea Bocelli, Ejae Open FIFA World Cup 2026 with 'DNA' Performance

Mexico City [Mexico], June 12 (ANI): The FIFA opening ceremony witnessed a spectacular fusion of contemporary pop and classical music as popular K-pop singer Ejae joined forces with renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli for a memorable performance of their FIFA global dance anthem, 'DNA'.

The cross-cultural collaboration captivated audiences around the world, blending Ejae's dynamic stage presence with Bocelli's soaring vocals in a powerful celebration of music.

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For the opening ceremony, the K-pop singer chose a striking blue halter-neck dress with white floral details across the bodice and skirt. She accessorised the look with dangling earrings and had her hair pulled back, creating a polished appearance.

On the other hand, Andrea Bocelli was dressed in a formal concert-style ensemble, pairing a deep wine-coloured tuxedo with a subtle sheen with a black waistcoat, white shirt, black bow tie, and black trousers.

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He completed the look with dark sunglasses, giving the outfit a classic stage presence.

FIFA had recruited a cast of Megan Thee Stallion, David Guetta, Andrea Bocelli, and Ejae for the anthem song. The global effort marks a rare collaboration between the Italian tenor, rapper Megan, and Ejae, who penned the lyrics in Korean for 'DNA'.

Earlier in a statement, Bocelli said, "The title of the song 'DNA' says everything. Football has been in my life for as long as I can remember and will always hold a very special place in my heart. To be invited to sing the anthem of the FIFA World Cup and to participate in the opening ceremony is an honour that moves me deeply," as quoted by Billboard.

Meanwhile, several artists took to the grand stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, including the likes of Mexican cumbia icons Los Angeles Azules, pop star Belinda, Colombian singer J Balvin and Ryan Castro, and Mexican rock band Mana.

The grand opening ceremony also saw global pop queen Shakira performing the much-awaited 'Dai Dai', which is the tournament's official anthem.

She was joined on stage by Nigerian music sensation Burna Boy, setting the perfect tone for football's biggest celebration. (ANI)

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