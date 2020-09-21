Los Angeles [US], September 21 (ANI): Leaving their seven other contenders trailing, Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy won the Emmy Award 2020 in the category of 'Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series' for helming Schitt's Creek.

The duo received the award for directing the 'Happy Ending' episode of the show.

Schitt's Creek is a Canadian television sitcom created by Dan and Eugene Levy. The series follows the trials and tribulations of the formerly wealthy Rose family when they are forced to relocate to Schitt's Creek, a small town they once purchased as a joke.

Other helmers who were nominated in the category are Matt Shakman for 'The Great,' Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino for Amazon Prime Video's 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' Gail Mancuso for 'Modern Family,' Ramy Youssef for Hulu's 'Ramy' and James Burrows for 'Will & Grace.'

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were originally slated to be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided that the ceremony will be held virtually from the actors' homes across the US.

American television host Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year's Emmys. The award show was preceded by the 72nd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and it was held from September 14-19.

The nominations for this year's Emmys were announced on July 28 and it was led by HBO's mini-series 'Watchmen' after having 26 nominations to its name. (ANI)

