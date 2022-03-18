Washington [US], March 18 (ANI): February 2022 turned out to be special for all 'Spider-Man' fans as stars Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield re-created the iconic pointing meme to promote the release of No Way Home in the particular month.

Recalling shooting for the meme photo, Andrew said, "Me and Tobey landed on set. They put us in the costumes, and they said, 'We're gonna do the meme really quickly...' That was before we had shot anything."

Also Read | Pinkie Roshan Finds Son Hrithik Roshan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad ‘Too Cute’.

Andrew opened up about the shoot on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', Variety reported.

"We were all kind of like thrown onto a set and told to point at each other. I think we got one good shot, because the rest of the time we were just laughing and trying not to stare at each other's crotches and just comparing bulges," he added.

Also Read | Are Tom Hiddleston and Lady Love Zawe Ashton Engaged? Star Couple Shows Off Diamond Ring in Recent Public Appearance.

For the unversed, the meme image comes from the 1960s Spider-Man cartoon episode 'Double Identity,' in which two Spider-Men are pointing each other, one of whom is a villain who's impersonating the titular hero. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)