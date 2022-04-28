Washington [US], April 28 (ANI): After working nonstop last year, actor Andrew Garfield is ready to take a break.

"I'm going to rest for a little bit. I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while, "Andrew told Variety.

He added, "I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while."

The 'Tick, tick...BOOM' star has decided to take a bit of rest after finishing work on FX's 'Under the Banner of Heaven', which is an adaptation of Jon Krakauer's 2003 true-crime book of the same name.

He will be seen essaying a Mormon detective, who investigates the brutal murder of a mother (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter by fundamentalist followers of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (ANI)

