Washington [US], February 11 (ANI): Andrew Rannells has been cast in a recurring role in 'Immigrant', Hulu's upcoming limited series about Chippendales founder Somen "Steve" Banerjee.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Kumail Nanjiani is playing Banerjee. Murray Bartlett and Annaleigh Ashford are also attached to star in the upcoming series.

Rannells will recur as a rich kid investor in Chippendales New York and the love interest of Nick De Noia (Bartlett), who fueled Chippendales' transition from seedy West LA strip club to worldwide sensation.

Written, executive produced and co-showrun by Robert Siegel, the series will follow Banerjee's (Nanjiani) darkly comedic, crime-ridden journey as an Indian-American immigrant creating what became a wildly popular male revue show.

Bartlett's character Nick De Noia is described as a charming, fast-talking New Yorker who sees himself as God's gift to entertainment. While regularly indulging in his loves of drinking, drugs, women and men, he helped Banerjee take the Chippendales from a seedy West LA venture to the global popularity it eventually reached.

Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers, co-showrunner Jenni Konner, director Ramin Bahrani, Emily V. Gordon and writer Rajiv Joseph executive produce alongside Siegel. Mehar Sethi also serves as a writer. Jacqui Rivera co-executive produces, with Nora Silver and Annie Wyman as co-producers. 20th Television serves as the studio.

Coming back to Rannells, his recent on-screen roles include 'Black Monday' at Showtime and 'Girls5Eva' at Peacock.

He has also lent his voice to the animated shows 'Big Mouth' and 'Invincible'. He is also known for roles in shows like 'Girls' and features such as 'The Prom'.

He starred in the original Broadway production of 'The Book of Mormon', earning himself a Tony Award nomination and a Grammy win in the process. (ANI)

