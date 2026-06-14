Entertainment News | Andrey Zvyagintsev's 'Minotaur' Bags Top Prize at Sydney Film Festival 2026; Winners List out

Washington DC [US], June 14 (ANI): Filmmaker Andrey Zvyagintsev claimed the Sydney Film Prize for 'Minotaur,' his thriller set against the backdrop of contemporary Russia, at the 73rd Sydney Film Festival, reported Variety.

The 42,200 USD prize was awarded for work which was determined by an international jury led by Brazilian director Kleber Mendonca Filho, joined by Hungarian filmmaker Ildiko Enyedi, Singaporean director Boo Junfeng, Australian cinematographer Ari Wegner and Australian First Nations producer-director Sally Riley.

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According to the outlet, 'Minotaur' had previously won the Grand Prix at Cannes earlier this year. Accepting the Sydney prize in person, his first visit to Australia in more than a decade, Zvyagintsev addressed the ceremony with remarks that underscored the film's stakes for audiences inside Russia.

"I would like to thank the jury for this decision, because this film means a lot to people who are struggling at the moment in Russia," he said. "The Russian language is struggling. This film is very important to them," as quoted by Variety.

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In their joint statement, the jury described 'Minotaur' as a work that tackles the abuse of power in a register that felt 'strongly Hitchcockian, strongly cinematic', a chronicle of contemporary Russia that they said addressed a subject that, unfortunately, never goes out of style.

Zvyagintsev had also participated in a Masterclass during the festival ahead of his win.

The announcement preceded the Australian premiere of James Gray's thriller 'Paper Tiger,' the closing-night screening.

The Sydney Film Prize competition is endorsed by FIAPF. Previous winners include 'It Was Just an Accident' (2025) and 'There's Still Tomorrow' (2024).

WINNERS

Sydney Film Prize"Minotaur," dir. Andrey Zvyagintsev

Sustainable Future Award"Sukundimi Walks Before Me," directed by Mataslia Freshwater and Lachlan McLeod

First Nations Award (supported by Truant Pictures)"Ceremony," directed Banchi Hanuse

Documentary Australia Award"Time and Tide," directed by Vee Shi

Sydney-UNESCO City of Film AwardFadia Abboud (writer/director)

Dendy Live Action Short Award"MaNGutji (Catching Eyes)," directed by Siena Mayutu Wumarri Stubbs

Yoram Gross Animation Award"Our Choir Has Always Been Travelling," directed by Judith Pungarta Inkamala, Marjorie 'Nunga' Williams and Nelson Armstrong

Rouben Mamoulian Award for Best Australian DirectorCristabel Sved, "Date 3"

AFTRS Craft Award for Best PractitionerAngelina Kovacs and Sophie Ravant (production designers), "Flesh Fruit"

Event Cinemas Rising Talent Award for Screenwriting

Judith Pungarta Inkamala, Marjorie 'Nunga' Williams and Nelson Armstrong, "Our Choir Has Always Been Travelling"

The Sydney Film Festival ran from June 3 to June 14, 2026. (ANI)

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