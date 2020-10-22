Los Angeles, Oct 22 (PTI) Director-cinematographer Andrij Parekh has struck a one-year exclusive television deal with HBO.

Parekh recently won an Outstanding Directing Emmy for HBO's critically-acclaimed drama series "Succession".

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14 Survival Tips: From Gauahar Khan to Kamya Punjabi, Ex-Contestants Share Secrets to Last in the House.

According to Deadline, Parekh will serve as cinematographer on the upcoming HBO limited series "Scenes From A Marriage", directed by Hagai Levi, and is also set to direct an episode of the third season of "Succession".

Parekh, who is of Ukrainian and Indian descent, is a well-known name in Hollywood''s indie scene, having worked on half a dozen films as a cinematographer.

Also Read | Shruti Haasan Channeling Her Inner Yash Raj Heroine in this Scintillating Black Shantanu & Nikhil Saree (View Pics).

Ryan Gosling's 2006 film "Half Nelson" was the first feature film the cinematographer shot and he followed it up with cult hit "Blue Valentine", "It's Kind of a Funny Story" and "The Zookeeper's Wife".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)