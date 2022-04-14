Washington [US], April 13 (ANI): The Emmy-nominated filmmaker Alex Braverman is all set to direct a feature documentary about the late 'Saturday Night Live' star Andy Kaufman.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 'Roadrunner' director Morgan Neville will produce the untitled film about the late comedian and performance artist.

Kaufman, who died in 1984 after a battle with cancer, secured legendary comedy status as a sensational comedian and performance artist best known for playing Latka Gravas, an immigrant auto mechanic on the sitcom Taxi.

As per the outlet, Kaufman's key creative partners, Lynn Margulies Osgood and writing partner Bob Zmuda will also appear in the film.

Elara Pictures, the production company led by Josh and Benny Safdie, will executive produce alongside Rick Rubin and Chuck Braverman, who produced Kaufman's 1980 special 'Andy Kaufman Plays Carnegie Hall', and Wavelength founder and CEO Jenifer Westphal, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. (ANI)

