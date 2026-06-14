Entertainment News | Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Knox Uses Surname 'Jolie' on Graduation Certificate

Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's son Knox has dropped "Pitt" from his last name on his high school diploma, weeks before turning 18, marking the latest development in the family's ongoing post-divorce dynamics.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's son Knox Jolie-Pitt has reportedly used "Knox Jolie" instead of his full legal surname on his high school graduation certificate, according to Page Six.

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According to what a source told Page Six, the teenager, who turns 18 on July 12, graduated earlier this month from Fusion Academy in Los Angeles and opted to drop "Pitt" from his last name on his diploma.

Knox marked his graduation ceremony alongside his mother, Angelina Jolie, his elder brother Pax Jolie-Pitt (22), elder sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt (21), and twin sister Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.

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A second source told Page Six that Angelina "seems quite pleased with herself about the total success of her long-standing, intense, deliberate effort to alienate her children from their father."

The insider added, "It's so sad for the entire family that she would use the same weapon of the name change over and over for any other purpose other than to hurt their father. This was her goal and she succeeded."

A third source told Page Six, "Angelina participated in years of family therapy with Brad and the children for everyone to try to heal after the events that led her to file for divorce."

The source further added, "If he isn't close to the kids, it's because of the harm that was done. He wasn't honest about his actions, and it affected the trust between them. It's been very hard for the kids. No one knows, except them, how bad it has been."

The insider also said, "The children are now adults and make their own decisions, which deserve respect. If they choose to distance themselves from him, it comes from that pain and harm. It's really horrible that he has tried to paint himself as a victim. When will people start asking real questions about what happened to the kids?"

During his graduation ceremony, Knox also drew attention for an unscripted moment in his speech, where he expressed excitement about his upcoming Muay Thai fight.

"Tonight, I'm gonna be fighting at Total Sonic Knockout 5 at 12:45 am, so catch me," he said in a clip from the ceremony, as quoted by Page Six.

The development comes amid the continued public attention surrounding Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's long-running separation.

Brad Pitt finalised his divorce from Jolie in December 2024, concluding more than eight years of legal proceedings. Jolie had filed to dissolve the marriage in September 2016.

Knox's decision follows similar moves within the family. On June 9, Zahara reportedly filed paperwork to be known as "Zahara Jolie" instead of "Zahara Jolie-Pitt."

In 2024, Shiloh successfully petitioned a Los Angeles court to remove "Pitt" from her surname after turning 18.

More recently, Maddox also filed legal paperwork seeking to drop "Pitt" from his last name, citing personal reasons in court documents, as per Page Six.

Prior to that filing, Maddox had already begun using "Maddox Jolie" professionally, including in credits for the film 'Couture', where he worked as an assistant director. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)