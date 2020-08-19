Washington D.C. [USA], August 19 (ANI): Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is perfectly happy in her busy home amid the coronavirus lockdown.

According to Fox News, the 45-year-old actor recently spoke with E! News about spending extra time at home with her six children. You know, I've never been one who valued relaxation. I like chaos," said the 'Maleficent' actor.

Fox News reported, Jolie is mother to 19-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zahara, 14-year-old Shiloh, 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, all of whom she shares with her ex and Hollywood star Brad Pitt. As an actor, the actor, producer and humanitarian, Jolie is quite the busy body and has had a number of important meetings from home, but it's not surprising to her when she's faced with an interruption.

She confessed, "I've been on high-level meetings where there are dogs and balls and kids and things. You kind of just enjoy being human with everybody else and laughing through it."

The 'Girl, Interrupted' star said that she tries to "make schedules at home" in order to provide "a bit of structure," but one of her kids has a knack for organisation.

"My daughter Zahara is better at organizing things than I am," Jolie said.

As would be fitting for a star of the screen, Jolie is keeping her kids entertained with movie nights."Well, we're all there. So, all six kids, my oldest son's home from Korea. Lots of popcorn and just like really every family, we're just pajamas, robes, snacks," said Jolie. (ANI)

