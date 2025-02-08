Entertainment News | Angelina Jolie Makes Glamorous Return to the Critics Choice Awards 2025

Washington [US], February 8 (ANI): The 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards brought glitz and glamour back to Santa Monica's Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 (early Saturday morning in India), after a one-month delay due to California wildfires.

With stunning fashion moments and a celebration of excellence in film and television, the star-studded event made a grand return.

Broadcast live on E! and available for streaming the following day on Peacock, the ceremony saw celebrities step out in striking designs, ensuring style remained a highlight of the evening.

Chelsea Handler, who returned as host, was among the first to arrive, gracing the red carpet in a sophisticated one-shoulder dress that caught the spotlight. Known for her humor and charm, Handler seamlessly blended elegance with her signature wit throughout the ceremony.

Among the many stars turning heads, Angelina Jolie was a standout as she made a rare solo appearance at the Critics Choice Awards.

The acclaimed actress, nominated for Best Actress for her role in 'Maria', looked ethereal in a bisque-colored lace dress by renowned designer Elie Saab.

With a classic red lip contrasting her usual neutral makeup, Jolie's bold beauty choice made a statement that stood out among the crowd. (ANI)

