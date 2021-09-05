Washington [US], September 5 (ANI): Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has revealed that she didn't make the decision to divorce Brad Pitt, her estranged husband and father of her children, "lightly."

According to Fox News, Jolie opened up about her marriage to Pitt in an interview published on Saturday by a news outlet. She said, "I'm not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children."

When asked what the last five years had taken from her the actor responded, "I mean, in some ways, it's been the last decade. There's a lot I can't say."

Jolie and Pitt were married for two years before she filed for divorce. They became single in 2019. Since divorcing, Pitt and Jolie have been locked in a custody battle. The former couple shares six kids. Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Maddox is not included in the court battle due to his age.

During the interview, Jolie also admitted she feared for the safety of her entire family while she was married to Pitt. As per US Weekly, when asked to elaborate about the situation, she said that she was still involved in a legal case that she "can't speak about," but confirmed by nodding that she was referring to her divorce and the domestic abuse allegations she made against Pitt.

Jolie was pressed about whether she feared for the safety of her kids, to which she replied, "Yes, for my family. My whole family."

The 'Maleficent' star called out the United States for not fully ratifying the United Nations convention on the rights of the child and described her custody battle with Pitt as "horrific."

She claimed that the UNCRC's lack of ratification had an impact on the case after she accused her ex-husband of being abusive toward their son Maddox, now 20, on a plane in 2016. Pitt was investigated and cleared by the FBI at the time and has denied the allegations.

The Eternals star then alluded that her drama with the 'Ocean's Eleven' actor began before she moved to end their marriage. "I mean, in some ways it's been the last decade," she responded when asked what the past five years had taken out of her, adding, "There's a lot I can't say."

Most recently, Jolie was successful in disqualifying the judge on the case in July. Pitt fired back at the decision in court documents obtained by US Weekly earlier this month.

Pitt's petition to have the ruling reviewed claimed that every day of his lengthy litigation with Jolie "has harmed the children and their father" and the custody agreement, which allowed him to see the kids, should not be reversed due to an "error."

Jolie's lawyers filed a document in December 2020 alleging that three of the pair's children wanted to testify against Pitt. As per US Weekly, Maddox did give his testimony and, according to a source at the time, "it wasn't very flattering toward Brad." (ANI)

