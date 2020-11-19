Washington [US], November 19 (ANI): Actor-filmmaker Angelina Jolie is all set to helm the biopic of a British war photographer Don McCulin titled 'Unreasonable Behaviour.'

According to Variety, the film is based on McCulin's acclaimed autobiography of the same name.

The film is being bankrolled by Tom Hardy and Dean Baker under their Hardy Son and Baker banner along with the Working Title Films' Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner. The film is being executive produced by McCullin and Mark George.

"I am humbled to have a chance to bring Don McCullin's life to film. I was drawn to his unique combination of fearlessness and humanity - his absolute commitment to witnessing the truth of war, and his empathy and respect for those who suffer its consequences," Variety quoted Jolie as saying.

"We hope to make a film that is as uncompromising as Don's photography, about the extraordinary people and events he witnessed, and the rise and fall of a unique era in journalism," Jolie added.

BAFTA-nominated screenwriter Gregory Burke will be writing the screenplay for the film.

The film will revolve around the life of the celebrated British war photographer and will chronicle his journey from a poverty-stricken wartime London to some of the most dangerous war zones of the world. (ANI)

