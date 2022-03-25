Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): Actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja's families have been on cloud nine ever since the couple has announced their pregnancy news.

On the occasion of Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor's birthday on Friday, her husband and veteran star Anil Kapoor penned a heartfelt post, expressing his excitement to kick-start the new chapter of their life as grandparents.

Taking to Instagram, Anil wrote, "Happy Birthday @kapoor.sunita! The love of my life, my only constant and the beautiful mother of my incredible children...I am so lucky I get to spend every day with you and love you little more with each passing day. This year, as we step into new roles as grand parents, I can't wait to start this new chapter of our love story with you! Love you Sunita."

Alongside the sweet note, Anil dropped a picture of Sunita.

Anil's birthday wish for Sunita has garnered several likes and comments.

"Lovvvv her too papaji," choreographer Farah Khan commented.

Sunita, too, reacted to her husband's love-filled post.

"love you to eternity," she commented.

Anil and Sunita tied the knot on May 19, 1984. Apart from Sonam, they are also doting parents to producer Rhea Kapoor and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. (ANI)

