Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Anil Kapoor is grieving the demise of "exceptional" actor-screenwriter Shiv Subrahmanyam.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, Kapoor shared a picture of Subrahmanyam and penned an emotional note, recalling working with the "excellent actor" and writer.

He wrote, "I had the opportunity to work with Shiv first in Parinda and then in 24 and both the times he was exceptional. An excellent actor who will be truly missed...my heartfelt condolences to the family."

For the unversed, Subrahmanyam wrote the screenplay for 'Parinda' (1989) and starred in the Kapoor-led action-thriller television series '24'.

Several other celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ashoke Pandit and Hansal Mehta have also extended condolences on social media.

The cause of Subrahmanyam's death is not known at the moment. The late actor had played pivotal roles in several hit films including '2 States' and 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'. (ANI)

