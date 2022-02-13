Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, on Sunday, took a stroll down memory lane and shared his pictures from school days.

Basically, Anil dropped the class photograph of himself and his batchmates.

Also Read | Kiss Day 2022: Adnan Sami Shares a Funny Yet Cute Picture With Amitabh Bachchan From Their Song 'Kabhi Nahi'.

In the caption, he revealed that the particular image was captured when he was in the first standard. He also asked his followers to spot him in the image.

"Spot me if you can! #1st standard #throwbackmemories #schooldays," he wrote alongside the throwback image...

Also Read | OTT Releases of the Week: Yami Gautam's A Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar, Huma Qureshi's Mithya on ZEE5, Shruti Haasan's Bestseller on Amazon Prime Video and More.

As soon as Anil shared the post, fans and followers chimed into the comment section to make their guesses.

"12th boy from left in 3rd row," a social media user commented.

"3rd row,3rd kid from the right," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in 'Fighter'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)